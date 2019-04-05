LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 730 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 452,071 shares of company stock worth $22,112,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,801. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 730 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/lvm-capital-management-ltd-mi-acquires-730-shares-of-general-mills-inc-gis.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.