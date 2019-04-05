LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,678 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,505,097.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,965.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 16,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $1,130,348.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,319.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,048 shares of company stock worth $9,852,721. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

AVAV opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

