LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,965 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 642,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,936 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 424,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 401,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $683.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

