LPL Financial LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,089.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 3,517 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $186,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,606 shares of company stock worth $25,503,536. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

