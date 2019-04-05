LPL Financial LLC Has $218,000 Position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter.

NHA stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

