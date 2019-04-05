Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Lowered by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $580,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

