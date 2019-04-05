LKQ Co. (LKQ) Holdings Reduced by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.76 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $260,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,385.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LKQ Co. (LKQ) Holdings Reduced by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/lkq-co-lkq-holdings-reduced-by-orrstown-financial-services-inc.html.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.