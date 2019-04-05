LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,939 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of LivaNova worth $280,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, grace capital lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alistair Simpson sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $40,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $472,350 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

LIVN stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

