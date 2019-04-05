Lithium Americas (LAC) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Eight Capital

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.20 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 141.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

