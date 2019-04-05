Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. 3,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,347. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $933.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

