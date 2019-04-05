Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.
Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. 3,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,347. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
