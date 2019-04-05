Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,975,000 after buying an additional 89,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 113,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 517.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wellington Shields downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.57 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In related news, Director Hellene S. Runtagh sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $213,186.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher L. Mapes sold 12,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $1,094,012.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,530. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

