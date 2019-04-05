Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 352.05 ($4.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.10 ($4.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.