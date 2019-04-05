Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,588,000.

NYSE:AFT opened at $15.09 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

