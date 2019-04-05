Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 174 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHT opened at $182.64 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

In other news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

