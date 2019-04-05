Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Position Trimmed by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,596 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,297,000 after purchasing an additional 983,542 shares during the period. Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,609,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 21,666.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

