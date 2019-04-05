Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LXRX. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,676. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $645.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 911.43% and a negative net margin of 192.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

