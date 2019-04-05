Lennox International (LII) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LII. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price target on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $270.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $271.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 297.46% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $146,885.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $81,876,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

