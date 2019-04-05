Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Northwest Natural worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,233,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly A. Heiting sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,347. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

