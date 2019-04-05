LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

LTXB traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 8,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,537 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $56,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mays Davenport sold 1,743 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $63,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

