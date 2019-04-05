Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Short Interest Down 26.6% in March

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,259 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 3,444,950 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 771,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 241,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.77. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

