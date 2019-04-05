Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price for the company.

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 69.68 ($0.91) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.42 million and a PE ratio of 116.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

