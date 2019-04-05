Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 938,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 280,370 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 563,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,908. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

