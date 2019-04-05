Larson Financial Group LLC Has $573,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.84. 4,851,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

