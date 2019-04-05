Lantheus (LNTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Lantheus has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $963.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.93 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 73.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derace L. Schaffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $157,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,782 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,263 shares of company stock worth $1,172,220 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lantheus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Lantheus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lantheus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.