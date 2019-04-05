Landec (LNDC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.681-560.923 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.05 million.Landec also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.12-0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub cut Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Landec has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Landec had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, CFO Gregory S. Skinner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,405. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 78,900 shares of company stock worth $921,228. Company insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Landec worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

