Landec (LNDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Landec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Landec stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Landec has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have commented on LNDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 12,900 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $156,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory S. Skinner bought 25,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 288,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 78,900 shares of company stock worth $921,228. Insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Landec by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Landec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

