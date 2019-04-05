Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

