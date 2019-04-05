Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,542,902 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 2,342,103 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,276,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
NYSE:LADR opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 43.78, a current ratio of 43.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $18.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
