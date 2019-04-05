Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 368,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 891,074 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

