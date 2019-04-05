Kraton (KRA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kraton to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kraton in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kraton in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Kraton stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.71. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,946. Kraton has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $447.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kraton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Kraton by 147.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,553,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,090 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

