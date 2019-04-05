Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to post sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the lowest is $5.95 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.58 billion to $26.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $26.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,835. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 93.8% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 60,461 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 648,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,051,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,948,000 after buying an additional 175,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

