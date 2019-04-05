KP Tissue (KPT) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.58.

Shares of TSE KPT traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.71. 6,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.42. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.22.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

