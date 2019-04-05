Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 720 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,767,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,267,000 after buying an additional 49,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,856,000 after buying an additional 843,952 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,476,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,639,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,495,000 after buying an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,656,000.

IWM stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

