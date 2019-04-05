Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

KGC stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.61. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of -0.09.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,376,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,122,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 750,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

