Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 91,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 82,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 235,427,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $2,746,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,777,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,088,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,740,712 shares of company stock valued at $51,962,814 over the last 90 days. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 6,334,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,497,443. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

