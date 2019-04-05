Kimco Realty (KIM) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $301,253.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

