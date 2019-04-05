Kforce (KFRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $95,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $635,721.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,429 shares of company stock worth $4,215,810. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kforce by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

