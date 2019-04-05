KeyCorp Raises Atlassian (TEAM) Price Target to $121.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.07.

Shares of TEAM opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,574.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $638,894,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $79,863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 48.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,518,000 after acquiring an additional 716,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Atlassian by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 797,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,973,000 after acquiring an additional 650,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 573,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

