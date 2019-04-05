Kering (KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering (EPA:KER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €538.50 ($626.16).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €555.00 ($645.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €510.00 ($593.02) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €530.00 ($616.28) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

