Kering (KER) PT Set at €600.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €600.00 ($697.67) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €555.00 ($645.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €510.00 ($593.02) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €530.00 ($616.28) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €532.60 ($619.30).

Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

