Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (CPB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a positive return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

