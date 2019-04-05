Kellogg (K) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,784,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,762,000 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Kellogg by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kellogg by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.