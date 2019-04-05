Kalos Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,882,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,037,000 after buying an additional 1,340,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,005,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,056,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,826.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 816,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 815,581 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $289.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

