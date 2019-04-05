Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 110,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $60,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,789.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock valued at $698,957 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

