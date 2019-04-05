JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

