JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting its revenues, dismal mortgage banking performance (owing to lower origination volume and refinancing activities) remains a major concern. Moreover, the company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hurt the bank's fee income growth to an extent. Further, litigation issues are likely to hurt its financials to some extent.”

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy jpm rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.31.

JPM opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.