Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,303,240 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

Shares of JLL opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

