Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.