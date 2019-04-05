Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 353,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,858,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,250,000 after purchasing an additional 257,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.12.

JNJ stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $369.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

