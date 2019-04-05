John Sumas Sells 383 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $10,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Village Super Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 442,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Village Super Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

